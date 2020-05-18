Health Officials Warn About Legionnaire's Disease As State Reopens

As Florida reopens, health officials are warning businesses to make sure their water systems are thoroughly flushed out because a bacteria that causes a severe form of pneumonia could be present in the pipes.

Water in city utilities is typically treated with a germ-killing disinfect, a form of chlorine, that's safe to drink, but the Florida Department of Health warns that if buildings have sat empty for weeks or months their water systems will need to be thoroughly flushed.

Brian Miller, the administrator for environmental health at the Department of Health in Hillsborough County, said when water is stagnant, there can be a build-up of hazardous metals from old lead pipes and soldering -- and bacteria such as Legionella.

Credit Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

"Make sure that that you're turning on hot water and waiting for it to flow through,” Miller said. “You want to leave those faucets on, whether it's showerheads or faucets or flush the toilet a couple of times."

The water droplets can be transmitted through showerheads, hot tubs, sink faucets, centralized air-cooling systems, and large plumbing systems.

"We've tried so hard for everybody to stay well during this time; reopening would be a bad place to mess that all up,” Miller said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has guidance for reopening buildings after a prolonged shutdown or reduced operation, which can be found here.

Some tips from the health department to prevent Legionella from developing:

Develop a comprehensive water management program for your water system and all devices that use water.

Ensure your water heater is properly maintained and the temperature is correctly set.

Flush your water system.

Clean all decorative water features, such as fountains.

Ensure hot tubs/spas are safe for use.

Ensure cooling towers are clean and well-maintained.

Ensure safety equipment including fire sprinkler systems, eye wash stations, and safety showers are clean and well-maintained.

Maintain your water system.

