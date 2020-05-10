Florida Posts Six Deaths, Lowest Daily Increase In Three Weeks

Florida Department of Health officials reported six deaths due to COVID-19 on Sunday. It’s the lowest number of deaths reported in one day since April 19, which was also a Sunday.

As of Sunday afternoon, 40,596 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, up 595 since Saturday. That includes 39,514 Florida residents and 1,082 non-Florida residents.

A total of 1,721 people have died in Florida of COVID-19.

The state reported 92 new cases in the Tampa Bay area Sunday, with one death reported in Pinellas County.

More than 539,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Florida. And the DOH said 7.5% of tests have been positive.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 12:30 p.m. Sunday, May 10:

Hillsborough: 1,432 (1,380 local, 52 non-resident)

Pinellas: 861 (818 local, 43 non-resident)

Manatee: 776 (772 local, 4 non-resident)

Polk: 636 (628 local, 8 non-resident)

Sarasota: 426 (410 local, 16 non-resident)

Pasco: 297 (288 local, 9 non-resident)

Hernando: 100 (94 local, 6 non-resident)

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

May 10: 595 / 6

May 9: 802 / 46

May 8: 371 / 69

May 7: 826 / 61

May 6: 563 / 68

May 5: 542 / 72

May 4: 819 / 20

May 3: 615 / 15

May 2: 735 / 50

May 1: 1,038 / 46

April 30: 497 / 50

April 29: 347 / 47

April 28: 708 / 83

April 27: 610 / 14



