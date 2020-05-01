© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

As Florida Begins To Reopen, A Look Back At The Past Few Weeks

Health News Florida | By Daylina Miller
Published May 1, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT
a blue yard sign that says this is temporary.
Daylina Miller/WUSF Public Media
Groups around the Tampa Bay region have placed encouraging signs, uplifting art installations, and colorful sidewalk chalk messages around more visible areas.

As Florida enters Phase 1 of Gov. Ron DeSantis' plans to reopen the state, we take a look back at the last few weeks with scenes from around the Tampa Bay region as residents try to balance everyday life with safer-at-home orders.

RELATED: Coronavirus Has Changed Our Everyday Lives. Help Us Tell Your Story

Ybor City 

Curtix Hixon Waterfront Park and the Tampa Riverwalk

Tampa International Airport

Davis Island and Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa

Crescent Lake Park and Downtown St. Petersburg

Additional photos by Delaney Brown.

Publix

A close up of the one way aisle sticker at publix with a woman wearing a mask in the background.
Credit Daylina Miller/WUSF Public Media
Grocery stores and retail businesses like Publix and Walmart have created one way aisles to help people stay six feet apart more easily.

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/give.

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19