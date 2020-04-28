© 2020 Health News Florida
Beaches and Parks in Collier and Lee Counties Will Reopen This week

WGCU | By Andrea Perdomo
Published April 28, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT

In Lee and Collier counties, commissioners voted in favor of reopening parks and beaches with certain restrictions on Tuesday.

In Lee County, commissioners voted in favor of opening parks, beaches, beach access points and nature preserves to the public starting Wednesday, April 29.

During a meeting, commissioners said that the move is part of a phased-in approach to reopening county facilities while still observing the Governor's Executive order.

While the aforementioned locations in Lee County will open, amenities like playgrounds, recreation centers, soccer fields, basketball courts and piers will remain closed.

Commissioners stressed that people comply with social distancing guidelines outlined by the CDC while visiting public places, and that the Lee County Sheriff’s Office will assist with monitoring and promoting public safety.

In Collier County, commissioners also passed measures that would open public beaches and parks starting Thursday, April 30th.

The Sheriff’s Office in Collier County will also be enforcing social distancing guidelines and education.

