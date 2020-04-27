© 2020 Health News Florida
UF Health Offering Free COVID-19 Testing To Soutel Drive Area Residents Tuesday

WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville | By Cyd Hoskinson
Published April 27, 2020 at 3:31 PM EDT
File photo of COVID-19 testing.
File photo of COVID-19 testing.

UF Health Jacksonville is offering free, walk-up COVID-19 testing this week at the Legends Center to people who live in the area of Soutel Drive on the city’s Northside.

Community activist Eunice Barnum said UF Health is giving the tests to anyone who wants one, with the focus on testing people who are most at risk.

“We have a lot of elderly that have a lot of underlying problems. And not all of them are willing to be tested but the ones that are, they should be given that opportunity. Because we are in a crisis and we need to know what we’re dealing with,” Barnum said.

The tests are available from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28 at 5130 Soutel Drive.

UF Health prefers that people make appointments ahead of time by calling 904-244-4420, but they are not mandatory.

3170058_uf_health_jacksonville_covid19_testing_flyer_and_poster_v10.jpg
Credit UF Health

Contact reporter Cyd Hoskinson at choskinson@wjct.org, 904-358-6351 and on Twitter at @cydwjctnews.

