Florida COVID-19 Cases Pass 32,000

There are now more than 32,000 cases of COVID-19 in Florida.

Monday’s report from the Department of Health shows 32,138 have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state; an increase of 610 since Sunday morning.

A total of 1,088 people have died from the disease; an increase of 14.

The deaths of three people in the Tampa Bay area were reported Monday, including that of a 64-year-old man in Pasco County who recently traveled to Ohio.

Pinellas County verified the death of an 87-year-old man who had been in contact with another person known to have COVID-19.

An 82-year-old man’s death was recorded in Hernando County. He had no recent history of travel or contact with another infected person.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 11 a.m. Monday, April 27:

Hillsborough: 1,062 (1,015 local, 47 non-resident)

Pinellas: 698 (657 local, 41 non-resident)

Manatee: 533 (531 local, 2 non-resident)

Polk: 441 (435 local, 6 non-resident)

Sarasota: 323 (307 local, 16 non-Sarasota resident)

Pasco: 237 (230 local, 7 non-Pasco resident)

Hernando: 89 (83 local, 6 non-Hernando resident)



Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for last two weeks

April 27: 610/14

April 26: 689 / 19

April 25: 306 / 43

April 24: 885 / 60

April 23: 1072 / 60

April 22: 707 / 60

April 21: 811 / 44

April 20: 744 / 49

April 19: 822 / 26

April 18: 739 / 22

April 17: 1413 / 58

April 16: 821 / 54

April 15: 891 / 43

April 14: 609 / 72

