Trump Ends U.S. Aid To WHO, Says Not Enough Done To Stop Virus

The secretary-general of the United Nations says now isn't the time for the U.S. to withhold financial support from the U.N. health agency, the World Health Organization.

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he is cutting off payments to the WHO because, in his view, the organization failed to do enough to stop the coronavirus virus from spreading after it first surfaced in China.

In response, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the WHO "absolutely critical" to the global effort to combat the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Trump said the U.S. would review the WHO's actions before deciding whether to resume the aid.