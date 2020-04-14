Florida Blue Hiring Hundreds In Jacksonville With Virtual Job Fair April 21

Updated at 1:22 on April 14 to reflect that the April 14 job fair is full.

While record numbers of people are applying for unemployment benefits in Florida, some companies are hiring hundreds of people in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville-based Florida Blue health insurance is looking for 250 “member care specialists” who will begin training this summer for the fall individual health-insurance open enrollment period.

Florida Blue is holding two virtual job fairs for the positions on Tuesday, April 14, and on Tuesday, April 21 at noon. A Florida Blue spokeswoman told WJCT News the April 14 fair is at capacity, but there are spaces left in the April 21 job fair.

The positions are full-time but offer schedules of nine months on, three months off, with full pay and benefits.

RSVP for the April 21 job fair at this link. Review the position or apply for it here.

Meanwhile, Fidelity Investments said it is going forward with its plan to hire 200 new employees in Jacksonville, as WJCT News partner the Jacksonville Daily Record reports. Other companies with job openings in Jacksonville include Winn-Dixie, The Home Depot, Instacart and Domino’s, according to Indeed.

Brightway Insurance is also holding a virtual job fair of its own on April 20, as it looks to fill over 20 positions. Information about the job fair can be found here.

