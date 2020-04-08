© 2020 Health News Florida
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Second Juvenile Justice Worker Tests Positive

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published April 8, 2020 at 8:47 AM EDT
iStock

A worker at a Clearwater juvenile-detention facility has tested positive for COVID-19, the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice announced Tuesday.

The employee of the Pinellas Regional Juvenile Detention Center is the second juvenile-facility worker to test positive for the highly contagious disease.

The other worker is employed by the Broward Youth Treatment Center in Pembroke Pines, officials confirmed last month.

State officials said they will not specify the employees’ job duties, gender or age to protect personal health information.

No youths inside the two facilities have tested positive for the virus, according to a news release from the department.

The release said youth are “continuously being monitored and screened for symptoms and if a youth becomes symptomatic, he or she is isolated from other youth and the facility’s designated health authority is contacted.”

Pinellas County, the site of the 100-bed juvenile facility where the latest worker tested positive, had 387 cases as of Tuesday morning.

