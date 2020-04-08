Fewer New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Tampa Bay Area

Health officials are reporting 15,698 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida. There were 951 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Fewer new infections of the disease were reported in the Tampa Bay area.

Since Wednesday morning, no new cases were reported in Polk County. Pinellas, Hernando and Manatee Counties each had just one new case. There were two in Pasco County, and four in Sarasota County. In Hillsborough County, five new cases were noted.

The Department of Health’s 6 p.m. report showed 323 people have passed away in Florida due to the coronavirus.

The Tampa Bay area reported four new deaths since Wednesday morning -- one each in Pinellas, Manatee, Polk and Sarasota counties. No other information was released by the Florida Department of Health.

The 10 a.m. Wednesday report gave details on three other recent Tampa Bay area deaths:

A 55-year-old man from Hillsborough County whose travel history or contact with other people with COVID-19 are unknown,

An 85-year-old man from Pinellas County who was determined to have been in contact with another infected person, AND

A 75-year-old woman from Manatee County with no history of travel or known contact with another person

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 8:

Hillsborough: 631 (615 local, 16 non-resident)

Pinellas: 395 (361 local, 34 non-resident)

Polk 206 (205 local, 1 non-resident)

Sarasota 184 (171 local, 13 non-Sarasota residents)

Manatee 172 (172 local)

Pasco 127 (123 local, 4 non-Pasco resident)

Hernando 57 (55 local, 2 non-Hernando resident)



Statewide, among those who have taken the test for COVID-19, the average of positive responses is 11%

Tampa Bay area volume of tests and percentage of positive tests as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 8:

Hillsborough: 9,647 (6% positive)

Pinellas: 7,397 (5% positive)

Polk: 3,193 (6% positive)

Sarasota: 1,626 (11% positive)

Manatee: 1,172 (15% positive)

Pasco: 2,806 (4% positive)

Hernando: 808 (7% positive)



