© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida’s Coronavirus Peak Expected April 21

Health News Florida | By Abe Aboraya
Published April 7, 2020 at 6:16 AM EDT
Graph shows coronavirus cases will peak April 21
Institute for Health Metrics Evaluation

Florida’s projected peak of COVID-19 cases is now expected to come sooner. Researchers at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation now say Florida will have its peak April 21, with 242 people dying in a single day.

Previous projections had the peak happening on May 3rd.

IHME Founder Dr. Christopher Murray said Florida’s peak will be sooner because of changes in their model – and because Florida had a one-day spike that tapered off.

CORONAVIRUS: Complete Coverage From WUSF And WUSF Public Media 

“The number of deaths per day in Florida have been on a relatively slow trajectory of increase,” said Murray.

“Our peak is still out around April 23, because of that later implementation of the stay-at-home order, but there’s quite a lot of uncertainty in the forecasted range because of the numbers going up and down.”

Florida is projected to have a total of 6,770 deaths by August 4th.

The state is projected to be short 769 intensive care beds, and will need a total of more than 2,000 ventilators.

NEWSLETTER: Sign Up For Coronavirus Updates From Health News Florida

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19
Abe Aboraya
Health News Florida reporter Abe Aboraya works for WMFE in Orlando. He started writing for newspapers in high school. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe worked as a reporter for the Orlando Business Journal. He comes from a family of health care workers.
See stories by Abe Aboraya
Related Content