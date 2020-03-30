Hillsborough County Sees Largest Daily Increase In COVID-19 Cases

According to figures released by the Florida Department of Health just after 6 p.m. Monday, 5,704 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

71 people have died in Florida from the coronavirus.

The total number of people testing positive is up 754 from the same period Sunday evening.

Hillsborough County again led the Tampa Bay area in new infections, with an increase of 45 people over the same time Sunday. It was the largest daily increase for the county since the coronavirus outbreak began.

Health officials have provided a little more information about the fifth Pinellas County resident to die from COVID-19. The person was a 58-year old man with no history of recent travel or contact with another infected person.

The largest number of cases, 1,000, have struck those in the 45-to-54 age range.

State health officials reported that testing increased over the past week with the overall percentage of those testing positive for COVID-19 coming in at 9.8 percent. However, of the 7,755 tests performed statewide Sunday, there were 1,018 positive results, or 13 percent.

Hillsborough County announced it will re-open its community collection testing site in the Raymond James Stadium parking lot in Tampa Wednesday through Friday 8 to 11 a.m. Testing is reserved for those who make an appointment through Hillsborough County's call center.

Tampa Bay area positive tests:

Hillsborough 272 (265 local, 7 non-Hillsborough residents)

Pinellas 129 (112 local, 17 non-Pinellas resident)

Sarasota 67 (58 local, 9 non-Sarasota residents)

Polk 63 (63 local)

Manatee 42 (42 local)

Pasco 38 (37 local, 1 non-Pasco resident)

Hernando 21 (20 local, 1 non-Hernando resident)



