Amazon, Publix, Walmart Hiring Thousands In Florida Amid Coronavirus Shopping Surge

While many workers on the First Coast, especially those in the hospitality industry, are finding themselves suddenly struggling; a handful of the largest retailers are upping wages and hiring.

Walmart has announced it is hiring more than 9,400 people statewide and some 150,000 nationwide through the end of the May to work in its stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers.

The new positions are temporary, but Walmart said, “Many will convert to permanent roles over time. We’ve reached out to industry groups representing restaurants and hospitality to facilitate temporary roles that can be a bridge for their employees during this difficult time.”

Walmart was unable to provide WJCT News with an exact number of positions that would be available on the First Coast, but a check of its website indicated that there were 42 area openings available at the time of this story’s publication.

To staff up as quickly as possible, its usual two-week application cycle is being reduced to a 24-hour process. Anyone interested can apply at careers.walmart.com

As the retailer tries to keep up with demand, it is thanking its current employees for their service during the COVID-19 health crisis with more than $365 million in bonuses.

Publix is also planning to hire thousands by the end of March.

Publix didn’t go into any detail about which cities or states would see the bulk of the hiring but did confirm Jacksonville is among the cities where positions are available.

A Google search indicated there were there were more than 50 jobs open in Jacksonville at the time of this story’s publication.

Those interested can apply at www.publix.jobs.

Those announcements follow Amazon's saying last week it plans it is opening 100,000 new full and part-time positions across the U.S. at its fulfillment centers and delivery network and increasing pay by $2 an hour for employees in fulfillment centers, transportation operations, stores or those making deliveries.

More than 100 Jacksonville jobs showed up in an Amazon job search on Google. Those interested can apply on Amazon's job site.

