News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
Your Turn: Unable To Visit Loved Ones During Coronavirus Outbreak?
Is coronavirus stopping you from visiting a loved one? Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has expanded an order preventing people from visiting nursing homes to stop the spread of coronavirus to vulnerable residents. What kind of impact is that having on you?
We want to hear from you. Fill out the form below and we may contact you for a future story.
