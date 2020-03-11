Latest Coronavirus Patients Attended Bike Week, Tampa Conference

The Florida Department of Health has announced six new cases of coronavirus, including a Broward County man who attended a recent conference in Tampa and a tourist visiting for Bike Week.

The 70-year-old-man from Broward attended the Journal of Emergency Medical Services conference at the Tampa Convention Center last week.

The health department said he remains isolated and an epidemiological investigation is underway.

The department also said a New York resident visiting Daytona Beach for Bike Week tested positive for coronavirus. The 63-year-old man is in St. John’s County and is isolated until being cleared by New York public health officials. Bike Week is currently underway and lasts through Sunday.

The Florida Department of Health says that individuals with symptoms who attended either the EMS conference or Bike Week should immediately contact their County Health Department or a health care provider. They also should self-isolate for 14 Days.

Other cases announced Wednesday night and Thursday morning:

A 56-year-old man from Miami-Dade County, whose case is connected to traveling.

A 57-year old Lee County man. It is not clear whether his case is connected to travel.

A 65-year old man in Broward County. It is not clear whether his case is connected to travel.

A 61-year old man in Broward County, whose case is associated with other cases originating from Port Everglades



In all, 26 Florida residents have been diagnosed in Florida with the respiratory disease known as COVID-19. Two have died.

Three non-Florida residents have been diagnosed in the state.

Five other Floridians have been diagnosed elsewhere.

