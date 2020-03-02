COVID-19: Unclear How Manatee Man Was Infected With Coronavirus, Say Officials

One of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Tampa Bay area is a patient who has no recent history of travel.

The man is in his 60s, and is a resident of Manatee County. His name has not been released.

He was admitted to Doctor’s Hospital of Sarasota in late February, according to a memo from the hospital that circulated online over the weekend.

Florida surgeon general Scott Rivkees said Monday the patient sought treatment for pneumonia, and is now in stable condition.

It’s unclear how he was infected with the coronavirus.

The Florida Department of Health is working to isolate and monitor anyone who came in contact with him who develops symptoms like cough, fever or shortness of breath, Rivkees said.

Officials with the Sarasota Military Academy say one of their students and his mother – who came in contact with the patient in her professional capacity at the hospital -- are being quarantined as a precautionary measure.

The student in quarantine was not among those who greeted Vice President Mike Pence during his visit to Sarasota on Friday, a school official said in an email.

