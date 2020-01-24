© 2020 Health News Florida
Baptist Health Announces $200 Million Fleming Island Expansion

WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville | By Cyd Hoskinson
Published January 24, 2020 at 4:20 PM EST
The Baptist Clay Medical Campus on Fleming Island.

Credit Baptist Health
The Baptist Clay Medical Campus on Fleming Island.

Baptist Health is adding to its footprint in Clay County.

The Baptist Clay Medical Campus on Fleming Island.
Credit Baptist Health
The Baptist Clay Medical Campus on Fleming Island.

The Jacksonville-based health care provider announced Thursday that it will build a full-service hospital on its existing Baptist Clay Medical Campus on Fleming Island.

The facilities there opened in 2013 and include emergency rooms for adults and children, a walk-in surgery center and specialty and imaging services.

Baptist Health expects to spend about $200 million dollars on the new hospital.

Contact reporter Cyd Hoskinson at choskinson@wjct.org, 904-358-6351 and on Twitter at @cydwjctnews.

