Fishermen's Hospital In The Keys Destroyed By Hurricane To Make A Comeback

A new, permanent hospital building is being built in Marathon for Florida Keys residents.

The Fisherman's Community Hospital was flattened by Hurricane Irma just in September 2017. It's owned by Baptist Health South Florida. Ever since, the hospital has been operating out of tents, and then a year later, portable buildings.

“We’re committed to going forward with a state-of-the-art hospital,” Rick Freeburg, CEO of Baptist’s Fishermen’s Community and Mariners Hospital in Tavernier, told the Miami Herald. “That’s our plan.”

The hospital is one of three along the island chain. The other two are located in Tavernier and Key West.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place on Monday to make way for the start of construction for the new hospital building. It's expected to open summer of 2021.

Read more at our news partner the Miami Herald.

