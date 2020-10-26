-
A new, permanent hospital building is being built in Marathon for Florida Keys residents. The Fisherman's Community Hospital was flattened by Hurricane...
Baptist Health South Florida says it will collaborate with New York-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center for the new $400-million Miami Cancer…
Baptist Health South Florida lost $94.2 million for the fiscal year that ended in September, the South Florida Business Journal reports. The non-profit…
According to the Miami Herald, Baptist Health South Florida is enjoying tax exempt-status and raking in millions as it makes its network unavailable to…
The Baptist brand of health care is coming to Miami Beach. The city planning board voted 6-1 to give Baptist the green light to build an urgent care...
Does this sound like a top health care CEO? Or this? Those are the comments of Baptist Health South Florida CEO Brian Keeley. Baptist Health is the...
Baptist Health South Florida is giving $5 million for health and wellness programs at the new Patricia and Phillip Frost Museum of Science being built in…
Earnings at Miami-based Baptist Health South Florida improved in its fiscal third quarter, the South Florida Business Journal reports.The nonprofit…
A partnership is being considered between the region's biggest hospital system, Baptist Health South Florida, and Palm Beach County's Bethesda Health…
The CEO of Mount Sinai Medical Center says he's willing to reveal the actual contractual prices that his hospital receives from Aetna, Florida Blue and…