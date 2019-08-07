© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

John Morgan Tweets That He Supports Legalizing Marijuana

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Abe Aboraya
Published August 7, 2019 at 7:47 AM EDT
John Morgan tweeted Tuesday that he believes there is enough time and money to get the issue on the ballot in 2020.
John Morgan tweeted Tuesday that he believes there is enough time and money to get the issue on the ballot in 2020.

Supporters of legalized recreational marijuana in Florida just got a big-name backer: high-profile Orlando attorney John Morgan.

Morgan – Florida’s self-proclaimed “Pot Daddy”, tweeted Tuesday that he believes there is enough time and money to get the issue on the ballot in 2020.

“I have decided that I am too old to care. I believe marijuana should be legal.”

I believe that #marijuana should be legal!!

I think we have time and I think there is money to get it done. I already have the minimum wage signatures.

Let’s do this maybe, forget Tallahassee! #ForThePeople

- #PotDaddy— John Morgan (@JohnMorganESQ) August 6, 2019

Morgan was the highest profile supporter and financial backer of a successful 2016 constitutional amendment to allow medical marijuana, as well as a lawsuit this year that legalized smoking the whole flower. Opponents of medical marijuana have long said medical marijuana is a stepping stone for legal, recreational marijuana.

In an interview with the Orlando Sentinel, Morgan says he doesn’t know whether he would back an existing ballot initiative or start a campaign from scratch.

A proposed state constitutional amendment to regulate marijuana like alcohol already has gathered more than 80,000 signatures. According to a June Quinnipiac poll, 65 percent of Florida voters support allowing adults to possess small amounts of recreational marijuana. Thirty percent oppose it.

Copyright 2019 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

Health News FloridamarijuanaJohn MorganDecriminlization
Abe Aboraya
Health News Florida reporter Abe Aboraya works for WMFE in Orlando. He started writing for newspapers in high school. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe worked as a reporter for the Orlando Business Journal. He comes from a family of health care workers.
See stories by Abe Aboraya
Related Content