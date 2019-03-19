© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Opioid Task Force Proposal Advances

WFSU | By Blaise Gainey
Published March 19, 2019 at 6:43 PM EDT
DOHOpioidSite0807.jpg
Credit Florida Department of Health's Take Control Website

Florida lawmakers want to create a task force to crackdown on the state’s opioid epidemic.

Merrit Island Republican Representative Tyler Sirois(Sa-Roy) introduced a task force bill in committee Tuesday He says the opioid epidemic continues to be a major conflict.

“By the end of today 17 more Floridians will die, will perish due to the opioid epidemic," said Sirois.

The task force would consist of 25 people working to identify best strategies, and the problems that are leading to the epidemic. Member would be expected to submit a report to lawmakers by 2022.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit .

Tags

Health News FloridaFlorida task forceopioid epidemicopioids
Blaise Gainey
Blaise Gainey is a Multimedia Reporter for WFSU News. Blaise hails from Windermere, Florida. He graduated from The School of Journalism at the Florida A&M University. He formerly worked for The Florida Channel, WTXL-TV, and before graduating interned with WFSU News. He is excited to return to the newsroom. In his spare time he enjoys watching sports, Netflix, outdoor activities and anything involving his daughter.
See stories by Blaise Gainey
Related Content