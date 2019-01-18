A State Representative Filed A Bill That Would Ban Abortions Once A Heartbeat Is Detected.

Credit MGN Online A proposed law could change the time frame on abortions.

Update 2/26/19 : Two Republican state lawmakers wants to ban abortions in Florida once a heartbeat is detected.

Rep. Mike Hill (R-Pensacola), first filed the bill making it a third-degree felony for any physician who violates the proposed law.

On Feb. 7, Republican Sen. Dennis Baxley (R-Lady Lake) filed a companion measure in the Senate.“It’s time for us to face our history of the last 46 years and the 60 million faces of our offspring that we have extinguished. The heartbeat has always been the clear signal of the presence of life, and that life must be protected," Baxley said in a written statement sent from his office.

He noted a similar proposal was passed in Ohio last year but was vetoed by that state's governor.

“I think we have a great opportunity this year," Baxley said. “Our new Governor, Ron DeSantis has expressed support for meaningful pro-life legislation, so I don’t think we’ll run in to the same issues that Ohio did.”

Original Story: Planned Parenthood and its state organizing director, Lauren Brenzel, will rally against the bill during the Tallahassee Women's March.

"We don't need politicians to interfere with medical decisions. Actually, in the state of Florida, intrusions like this are considered unconstitutional because they are an intrusion into individuals' medical privacy."

The bill makes a few exceptions to cases of rape, incest, human trafficking or when the mother's life is in danger.

Today, abortions in Florida are legal up until the 24th week of pregnancy with the exception of a woman's health. If Hill and Baxley's bill passes, abortions would only be legal until the 6th week - well before many women know they are pregnant.

To view the bill filed, click here.

