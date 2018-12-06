Infant Ibuprofen From CVS, Walmart, Family Dollar Recalled Due To Potential Danger

Some infant ibuprofen sold at Walmart, CVS Pharmacy and Family Dollar stores in Florida and across the nation are being voluntarily recalled.

Tris Pharma, which makes the pain reliever under private-label brands for the retailers, said there is a “remote possibility” the affected lots could lead to permanent kidney damage in babies.

The offending lots were sold in 0.5 oz. bottles and contain 50 mg of ibuprofen per 1.25 mL, according to Tris Pharma.

The versions of ibuprofen being recalled are:

Walmart: The recalled product has the Equate label and the National Drug Code (NDC) 49035-125-23. The products being recalled have lot numbers 00717009A, 00717015A and 00717024A on their label.

CVS: The brand is under the CVS Health label, with the recalled products' having the NDC number 59779-925-23 and the lot number 00717024A.

Family Dollar:That brand is sold under the Family Wellness label. The numbers are NDC 55319-250-23 and lot number 00717024A.



Adverse effects could also include nausea, vomiting, epigastric pain, or, more rarely, diarrhea. Tinnitus, headache and gastrointestinal bleeding are also possible adverse effects, according to Tris Pharma.

Consumers can contact Tris Customer Service at 732-940-0358 (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. ET- 5 p.m. PT) or via email for more information.

