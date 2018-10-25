Help for Special Storm Victims on the Way

Thousands of dollars in special equipment will soon be on the way to people in the storm-impacted Florida Panhandle who have disabilities.

Credit Florida Alliance for Assistive Services and Technolgy-Megan Germain Equipment for those with disabilities fills a Tallahassee storage unit prior to its shipment to storm-impacted areas.

The donated items were trucked into Tallahassee on Wednesday, Oct. 24 to await distribution. Michael Daniels, executive director of the Florida Alliance for Assistive Services and Technology, unlocked a large unit in a storage complex on Apalachee Parkway and started ticking off the contents:

“Fourteen manual chairs, fourteen wheelchair cushions, around 20-25 bedside commodes, shower benches and transfer benches, around 20 crutches and reachers, two hospital beds….” he said, going down a long list.

Total value of the donated items, Daniels estimated, was somewhere between $20,000 and $22,000. Soon, he added, it would be heading for folks with disabilities in the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Michael. He saids there’s a number to call for those not being served by an organization for people with disabilities.

“1-844-353-2278," he said. "Tim McCann is our information and referral specialist. He’ll take down your information and we’ll triage it and try to get a solution to you the best way we can.”

All of the donated items he says came from Virginia and Georgia.

