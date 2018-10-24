© 2020 Health News Florida
FEMA Rolls Out Walk-In Centers But Nothing Yet For Bay & Gulf Counties

WFSU | By Lynn Hatter
Published October 24, 2018 at 5:48 PM EDT
Credit Jade Jacobs / WFSU News
Downed trees across North Florida are the new normal following Hurricane Michael. (October 2018)

FEMA is beginning to open walk-in centers in storm-damaged parts of Florida’s panhandle. Here, residents can apply for assistance and ask questions. Several counties affected by Hurricane Michael now have open centers, but there are none yet in the two places most affected by the disaster: Bay and Gulf Counties. 

FEMA’S Nikki Gaskins says it’s up to the state and local governments to determine where FEMA sets up.

“We are a part of a team, we’re not managing the show. We’re working closely with local municipalities [and] the state.”

So far, FEMA has walk-in sites established in Leon, Gadsden, Liberty, Holmes, Franklin and Washington counties. Yet there are no sites in Bay and Gulf counties, two of the hardest hit.

A spokeswoman for the state says, "plans are being finalized and an announcement will be made as soon as we have more information." 

The present FEMA Walk-in sites are:

  • Liberty County: Veterans Memorial Park at 10405 Northwest Theo Jacobs Way.
  • Gadsden County: Old Gretna Elementary School at 706 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
  • The AG Center in Washington County 
  • The LeRoy Collins Library in Leon County 
  • The University Extension Office in Marianna 
  • The Carrabelle Public Library in Franklin 

All are open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Additional information can be found on FloridaDisaster.org

Lynn Hatter
Lynn Hatter is a  Florida A&M University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Lynn has served as reporter/producer for WFSU since 2007 with education and health care issues as her key coverage areas.  She is an award-winning member of the Capital Press Corps and has participated in the NPR Kaiser Health News Reporting Partnership and NPR Education Initiative.  When she’s not working, Lynn spends her time watching sci-fi and action movies, writing her own books, going on long walks through the woods, traveling and exploring antique stores. Follow Lynn Hatter on Twitter: @HatterLynn.
