Nikki Fried Will Face Matt Caldwell For Agriculture Commissioner

A lawyer from South Florida with ties to the state's medical marijuana industry has won the Florida Democratic primary for agriculture commissioner.

Nikki Fried defeated Jeff Porter and Roy David Walker on Tuesday.

The 40-year old Fried helped lobby for medical marijuana legislation two years ago. Last week, Wells Fargo shut down Fried's campaign account after she had "funds received from lobbyists from the medical marijuana industry."

Fried would be the state's first woman agriculture commissioner if elected.

She will face Republican State Rep. Matt Caldwell, of North Fort Myers, in the general election.

