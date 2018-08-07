With New Opioid Law In Effect, Health Officials Hope To Educate Public Through Campaign

Credit Florida Department of Health's Take Control Website

With a new opioid law in effect, Florida health officials are educating the public on some of the new changes through a new campaign.

The campaign is called “Take Control.” And, it comes with more information on the Florida Department of Health’s website, labeled “Florida Take Control.”

It breaks down the new law aimed at addressing the state’s opioid abuse—answering questions from both the public and health care providers.

It includes questions about prescribing limits for acute pain.

Under the new law, some controlled substances may be limited to a three-day supply, while others may go up to a seven-day supply in special circumstances.

Florida Department of Health Secretary Dr. Celeste Philip says that’s to limit the risk of overprescribing.

But, she adds it should not impact patients who already have a treatment plan for their doctor that’s working.

Below is an overview for pharmacists on the opioid law by DOH Board of Pharmacy Chair, Jeenu Philip, via the Take Control website:

