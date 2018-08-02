With Heavy Rains, Bay County Residents Urged To Take Precautions To Avoid Illnesses

With the heavy rains these past few days, Bay County health officials are urging residents to take proper precautions to prevent illnesses during and after flooding. That includes not allowing children to play in flood waters since it could be contaminated by sewage. Health Department spokeswoman Heather Kretzer says there’s also a tip for private well owners.

Credit Reza Shayestehpour / Unsplash

“For people who own wells, you want to make sure your well does not end up being contaminated if there’s flood waters near your well,” she said. “So, what you would want to do as a precaution if it is flooded, is to use bottled water or you could boil your water and hold it at a rolling boil for at least one minute before using it for drinking, bathing, or cooking.”

Officials are also encouraging residents to remember that when the rain subsides, to drain and cover—meaning DRAIN standing water and COVER your skin with clothing and repellent to protect yourselves from mosquitoes. There are currently two human cases of the West Nile Virus in Bay County.

For more news updates, follow Sascha Cordner on Twitter: @SaschaCordner .

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit .