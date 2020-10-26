-
The Navy wants residents using drinking wells in two areas near Naval Air Station Jacksonville to have their groundwater tested. That’s two years after...
With the heavy rains these past few days, Bay County health officials are urging residents to take proper precautions to prevent illnesses during and...
After the release of more than 200 million gallons of contaminated water at a Polk County phosphate plant, Senate Majority Leader Bill Galvano…
A recent report from a watchdog group monitoring the state’s environmental regulators found Florida’s major wastewater dischargers-- including three in...
Frustration over lost documents and denied claims continues for Floridians who blame cancers and other disease on contaminated water at the U.S. Marine…