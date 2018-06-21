Tampa Police Holding Active Shooter Awareness Seminars

The Tampa Police Department will host its third Active Shooter Awareness seminar Thursday night.

The sessions are modeled after the Department of Homeland Security’s “Run. Hide. Fight.” initiative.

Community conversations following mass shootings like the Pulse Night Club and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland are prompting the Tampa Police Department to host the events.

“When community members come out, they will be able to learn strategies, tips, and a suggested plan for surviving an active shooter event,” said TPD spokeswoman Janelle McGregor. “The information that they will be able to receive on a local level will be similar to what community members across the nation are receiving.”

The department has currently scheduled three free seminars. All three run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. McGregor said the event on June 21 has reached maximum capacity, but there are still plenty of spots available at the other two sessions.

June 12 Hillsborough Community College, 4001 W Tampa Bay Blvd, (Dale Mabry Campus in the Student Services Auditorium, Room 111)

June 18 Ragan Park Community Center, 1200 E Lake Ave

June 21 Tampa Police Athletic League, 1924 W Diana St (FULL)



People interested in attending can register here. McGregor says that people who can’t attend the seminar can still get information from the Department of Homeland Security online.

“While this training is free and open to all ages, we still suggest that there is some parental guidance involved,” said McGregor. “Parts of the presentation may contain sensitive images or language.”

In addition to the June sessions, Tampa Police will host other quarterly seminars and interactive safety trainings.

“We want our community members to be prepared if they’re ever in a situation where they need to have those strategies and tips for staying alive,” McGregor said.

