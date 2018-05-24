© 2020 Health News Florida
NOAA Forecasts Up To 16 Named Storms For Hurricane Season

WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville | By Cyd Hoskinson
Published May 24, 2018 at 2:29 PM EDT

Forecasters with the NOAA Climate Prediction Center say there’s a good chance we’ll see a bumper crop of named storms during the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season.

According to predictions released Thursday, NOAA's forecasts are predicting a 70 percent likelihood of 10 to  16 named storms this year.

Of those, as many as nine could become hurricanes and as many as four of those could be major hurricanes with winds above 111 miles per hour.

An average hurricane season produces around 12 named storms, three of them major hurricanes, according to NOAA.

NOAA
NOAA

