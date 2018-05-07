Six Month Anti-Drug Effort Involving Most Fla. Counties Nets Thousands Of Arrests

Credit Florida Sheriff's Association Youtube Drugs and firearms seized as part of "Operation Spring Cleaning."

This year’s “Operation Spring Cleaning” was a huge success. More than half the counties in the state participated in an effort to get controlled substances off the street during a six-month period.

Listen to the story!

In a video, Florida Sheriff’s Association President and Walton County Sheriff Mike Adkinson called the enforcement effort a huge priority for law enforcement across the state to keep everyone safe. Involving 35 counties, Operation Spring Cleaning ran from October of last year to April of this year.

“The purpose of this operation is to ensure the safety and the well-being of not only of our citizens, but our visitors as well,” said Adkinson. “Florida is a dream destination for people, but for us, it’s home. And, for the sheriffs of this state, we’ve been very successful this year. We believe this is just another example of your sheriff’s serving the state of Florida.”

Through the initiative, more than 4,900 people were arrested for dealing or trafficking illegal drugs across the state. Sheriff’s offices also confiscated about 12.5 million grams of controlled substances and seized more than 1,600 firearms.

In the Panhandle, Bay, Gulf, Okaloosa, and Santa Rosa counties participated in the effort.

For more news updates, follow Sascha Cordner on Twitter: @SaschaCordner .

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.