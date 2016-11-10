Walton County Sheriff Weighs In On Newly Approved Medical Marijuana Amendment

Credit MGN Online

The Vice President of Florida Sheriffs Association is weighing in on the passage of Amendment 2—allowing for the expansion of medical marijuana in Florida.

The Florida Sheriffs Association has had a long-standing position against the medical marijuana constitutional amendment. And, Walton County Sheriff Mike Adkinson was among those opposed.

“One of the things that always give me a little pause is when a citizen can do something in one state, but can’t do it in another,” he said, in one of his weekly videos. “I don’t like that.”

But, after Amendment 2 received broad support Tuesday, Adkinson says he’s putting his "personal feelings" aside.

“I think it’s extremely loosely written to the point where it’s very wide open,” he added. “But, at the end of the day, it’s the law of the land and that’s what matters.”

While Amendment 2 supporters have declared victory, questions still remain as to its implementation.

