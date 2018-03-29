As Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month Ends, Health Officials Urge Public To Get Screened

Credit Florida Department of Health Facebook

Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month ends Saturday. And, Florida health officials want the public to be aware of the cancer that’s the second leading cause of death among men and women. Listen to the story!

Colorectal cancer is a cancer that can occur in the colon or rectum. According to the Florida Department of Health, it usually starts with a precancerous polyp—a growth that should not be there.

Over time, health officials say some polyps can be cancerous, and screening tests may catch the cancer early. That may include a stool test or a colonoscopy.

People aged 50 or older are more at risk for the colorectal cancer. So, health officials advise getting screened yearly.

