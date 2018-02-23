Friends And Family Say Their Final Goodbyes To Helena Ramsay, Young Scholar Who Loved To Rescue Cats

More than 500 people, classmates and community members filed into Church by the Glades in Coral Springs on Friday to pay their final respects to Helena Ramsay, a young scholar who loved to rescue cats.

Ramsay was one of 17 victims killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High. She had just turned 17 years old in January.

She was described as a voracious reader and she loved crafting.

At her celebration service at Church by the Glades, her big brother Ellis Ramsay eulogized her.

He said his little sister had a soft spot for sweets-- she would leave the evidence --empty wrappers under her bed.He also described his sister as quiet and thoughtful. She was passionate about the environment and human rights.

At the end of his eulogy, as Ellis Ramsay was walking away from the podium, he said his sister was a hero.

Credit Chabeli Herrera / Miami Herald A memorial for Helena Ramsay and the other 16 victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is seen at the school. Mourners have left numerous flowers and mementos.

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.