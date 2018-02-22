Stoneman Douglas Senior Nick Dworet Remembered By Friends, Family

Hundreds of people gathered in Parkland Wednesday to remember 17-year-old Nick Dworet.

He was one of the 17 people killed by a shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day.

Nick loved music. It played Wednesday at Parkland Country Club as friends, family and coaches took turns remembering him.

Credit Peter Haden / WLRN A childhood photo of Nick and his younger brother, Alex.

The handsome teenager who loved Oreos. The joyful nephew. The champion swimmer. The hopeless romantic.

Nick spent weeks crafting the perfect Valentine’s gift for his longtime girlfriend, Daria. She said he was the perfect man who loved her unconditionally.

On the morning of Valentine’s Day, Nick was excited to talk with a fellow classmate and athlete. They’d been friends since kindergarten.

Nick had just inked a swimming scholarship to the University of Indianapolis. His classmate would be joining the gymnastics team at the University of Iowa.

They bubbled with excitement.

Credit Peter Haden / WLRN Friends and family pay tribute to Nicholas Dworet at Parkland Country Club on Feb. 21, 2018.

When Nick got up and walked to the door for his next class, he turned back to say to his classmate:

“I’ll see you later.”

