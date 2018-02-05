Fla. House Passes Bill Making It Easier For Gun Dealers To Pay For Background Checks

Credit MGN Online

The Florida House has passed a bill making it easier for firearm dealers to pay for background checks.

Rep. Frank White (R-Pensacola) says his bill simply modernizes how gun dealers pay the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to do background checks on their customers.

“Currently, license firearm dealers can’t pay FDLE electronically,” he said. “Every month, they have to pay with a check. And, many of them want to be able to pay electronically, like so many of us do with all of our bills we handle monthly. The bill aims to allow them to pay for their background checks online.”

The bill also allows gun sellers to submit requests for background checks online, instead of by phone. While the measure has already passed the House 110-2, its companion bill is now waiting to be taken up by the full Sentate, after passing all its committees.

