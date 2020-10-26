-
President Donald Trump claimed Monday he wanted Washington to “come together” after two weekend mass shootings on legislation providing “strong background…
-
Florida Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Nikki Fried wants the legislature to provide 77 full time employees to help process background...
-
Florida Gov. Rick Scott on Monday questioned how the state office under fellow Republican Adam Putnam went more than a year without completing background…
-
Democrats and gun-control advocates took aim Friday at Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam after the Tampa Bay Times reported that a former employee of…
-
Hundreds of people signed up Tuesday night to be heard on a Leon County firearm ordinance. The county approved a new rule that requires background...
-
The Florida House has passed a bill making it easier for firearm dealers to pay for background checks.
-
The Pulse Nightclub shooting has galvanized the lesbian gay bisexual and transgender community. Now a major LGBT advocacy group is putting it’s weight...
-
The Florida Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence is calling for a special legislative session to implement new gun restrictions after this month’s mass...
-
As in mass shootings elsewhere, the massacre of 49 people at an Orlando nightclub is raising questions about access to guns — assault rifles, in…
-
Congressman Patrick Murphy is calling President Barack Obama’s executive order for tougher gun laws long overdue. The Democrat - and U.S. Senate candidate…