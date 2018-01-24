Mayo Clinic Hopes To Draw More ‘Medical Tourists’ With $20 Million Donation, New Medical Center

Mayo Clinic has begun building what it’s calling a destination medical facility in Jacksonville.

The new treatment center is being partially funded with a $20 million grant from a South Florida foundation.

The gift from the Harry T. Mangurian Jr. Foundation helped put Mayo over the top for expanding its San Pablo Road campus.

The new building will focus on advanced treatment of cancer and neurological conditions.

Harry Mangurian was a Fort Lauderdale developer who died of leukemia in 2008 and his wife, Dorothy, passed away two years ago of a neurological disorder called Lewy body dementia.

Mayo Clinic leadership hopes the center will accelerate its participation in Florida’s growing market for medical tourism — that’s when patients travel for treatment they can’t get at home.

“We greatly appreciate this gift from the Mangurian Foundation. It will have a lasting impact on Mayo Clinic’s efforts to deliver unparalleled care to patients who come to us with some very complex health issues,” said Mayo Clinic Florida CEO Dr. Gianrico Farrugia. “We are extremely grateful to the Mangurian Foundation and are honored that the legacy of the Mangurians will continue to make a difference in the lives of our patients for many years to come.”

A 2014 study from nonprofit Florida TaxWatch and state regulators found medical tourists spend more than $5 billion in Florida annually.

The study also recommended changes to attract more medical tourism to Florida, including building world-class facilities outside of hospitals, like Mayo’s specialized therapy center.

The new building will have two floors devoted to hematology and oncology, another devoted to neurosurgery and another for medical research. It’ll also offer patients an outdoor garden and meeting space for support groups.

“We are pleased to provide this support to the Mayo Clinic as it not only indicates our continuing confidence in their overall mission, but also endorses the specific medical areas which will be served by the expansion project,” Mangurian Foundation President Stephen G. Mehallis said.

Mayo Clinic hasn’t announced when the building will be ready to take patients.

