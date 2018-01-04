© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Cold Snap, Holidays Deplete Some First Coast Hospitals’ Blood Supply

WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville | By Ryan Benk
Published January 4, 2018 at 3:41 PM EST
LifeSouth's mobile blood donation center parked outside the Southside's Home Depot Thursday.
LifeSouth's mobile blood donation center parked outside the Southside's Home Depot Thursday.

Following the holidays and a snap of unusually cold weather, some Northeast Florida hospitals are dealing with dangerously-low blood supplies.

At least four major hospitals in Jacksonville are making urgent pleas for donations.

Outside the Home Depot on Jacksonville’s Southside Thursday, volunteers tried to coax cold customers into a mobile donation center, along with LifeSouth Community Blood Centers’ Karen Patterson.

“We’re in emergency need for blood in our local hospitals. Emergency need means we have less than a day’s supply on the shelves,” she said.

Patterson said it’s not unusual to see a dip in donations around the holidays because people are busy and college students have left for winter break. But she thinks this year is particularly bad because of the weather.

A full list of upcoming LifeSouth drives:

BloodCenterDates.jpg

“When it’s cold, people don't want to leave their houses and when they’re at work, they don't really want to go outside,” she said.

Patterson said Wolfson’s Children’s Hospital, Baptist Health, Orange Park Medical Center and Memorial Hospital need all types of blood, especially O-negative.

The nonprofit Gainesville-based LifeSouth Community Blood Centers only recently moved into the Jacksonville area and currently has a single mobile unit to collect donations. Patterson says LifeSouth is expected to open a free-standing collection center this spring.

Reporter Ryan Benk can be reached at rbenk@wjct.org , 904-358-6319 or on Twitter @RyanMichaelBenk

Copyright 2020 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.

Tags

Health News Floridablood supplyblood donationcold snap
Ryan Benk
Ryan Benk is originally from Miami, Florida and came to Tallahassee to attend Florida State University. He worked on Miami Dade College’s Arts and Literature Magazine-  Miamibiance Magazine and has published poetry and a short film called “ The Writer.” He’s currently working as the Newsroom’s Researcher while finishing his Creative Writing Bachelor’s Degree at Florida State University. When he’s not tracking down news, Ryan likes watching films, writing fiction and poetry, and exploring Florida.
See stories by Ryan Benk
Related Content