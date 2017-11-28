Phone Interviews For Emergency Food Stamps Start This Weekend

Senior citizens and people with disabilities who have pre-registered online will be able to conduct the qualifying interviews to receive Disaster Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (D-SNAP) aid over the phone starting this weekend, according to an announcement of the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF), which administers the program in the state.

The day of the phone call is determined by the first letter of the applicant's last name. People with last names beginning with letters A to L should call the phone number 855-278-7136 on Saturday. Those with last names beginning from L to Z should call the same number on Sunday.

Phone lines will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days, according to DCF. Callers should have a form of ID and their Social Security number at hand. Once approved, recipients will receive their cards by mail.

Read more: Did The Government Do Enough To Accommodate Disabled At D-SNAP Registration? Suit Says No

The federal government granted Florida's request to allow seniors and people with disabilities to do the qualifying interview by phone after registration days drew long lines. Concerns about conditions standing in those lines brought a lawsuit by South Florida community organizations.

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit .