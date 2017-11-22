Nearly 500,000 Floridians Enroll During Obamacare’s First 3 Weeks

Nearly 500,000 Floridians signed up for an Affordable Care Act plan in the first three weeks of enrollment.

The data, released by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on Wednesday, gives the first state-by-state breakdown of enrollment.

Florida’s enrollment is nearly double that of Texas, which had the second highest enrollment among the 39 states that have not set up their own exchanges.

Florida also nearly matched the 514,580 enrollees who signed up during the first four weeks of 2016.

Nationally, about 2.8 million people have signed up so far this year, which exceeds the first month of enrollment in 2016.

Consumers have until Dec. 15 to enroll in an Obamacare plan.