New Radiation Therapies for Cancer Patients in Tallahassee

Some of today's most advanced radiation treatments for cancer are now available in Tallahassee. Those advancements were on display Thursday (11/16) night during the open house of Capital Regional Medical Center's new cancer facility.

Credit Tom Flanigan The Radixact radiation therapy machine at the Capital Regional Cancer Center.

Dr. Timothy Bolek, one of the center's two oncologists, was standing next to a gigantic device that looks like an overgrown MRI machine.

"Really any kind of tumor you can be treated on in this machine," he said. "Head and neck cancer, brain tumors, breast, lung, bowel cancer, prostate...many diseases that we can treat on this machine."

The device is so new, noted Dr. Bolek, that there are only a handful of them in the entire country.

"In the United States, I think this is the fifth one installed. We're really happy to have acquired it and be part of the technological developments and advances that are coming out of this company and being able to use it in Tallahassee."

The center also has several other advanced radiation treatment options for different kinds of cancer. The facility is on Centre Pointe Drive, just a few blocks from the main hospital building.

Website for Accuray, the company that makes the "Radixact" radiation therapy device located at the Capital Regional Cancer Center: http://www.accuray.com/product/radixact

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.