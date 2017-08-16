© 2020 Health News Florida
Poor Planning And Communication Led To Havoc After Airport Shooting, Report Says

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Amy Sherman
Chabeli Herrera
Published August 16, 2017 at 8:12 AM EDT
A Jan. 6 mass shooting at the Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport led to mass chaos and left five people dead.
Officers responding to a mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in January failed to coordinate and communicate effectively in the aftermath of the incident, causing havoc at the airport, according to a new report.

On Tuesday, Broward County released a report by a consultant who examined the response by law enforcement, airport and county workers to the Jan. 6 mass shooting that left five people dead and stranded about 12,000 people at the airport for several hours.

At a press conference Tuesday afternoon, county officials including airport director Mark Gale defended their response to the shooting while also agreeing with recommendations for security improvements outlined in the report.

“Some will take weeks, some will take months, some will take longer but we intend to stay vigilant until all of these recommendations have been addressed,” he said.

