Investigation Reveals 'What Went Wrong' In Response To Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Bridget O'Brien
Published April 26, 2017 at 9:36 AM EDT
Authorities evacuated several areas of the Fort Lauderdale Airport following the shooting.
Authorities evacuated several areas of the Fort Lauderdale Airport following the shooting.
Authorities evacuated several areas of the Fort Lauderdale Airport following the shooting.
Credit MADELINE FOX / WLRN NEWS
Authorities evacuated several areas of the Fort Lauderdale Airport following the shooting.

Last January, gunman Esteban Santiago allegedly  killed five and injured six at Fort Lauderdale International Airport. Even though it only took Broward Sheriff's deputies 90 seconds to detain Santiago, for the next 12 hours the airport was a scene of chaos, with false reports of gunshots, passengers stranded and authorities struggling to manage the crisis. 

A recent Sun-Sentinel investigation found that the confusion that ensued the shooting may have been avoided, had there been additional security training for local law enforcement and airport staff. WLRN's Bridget O'Brien spoke with Reporter Stephen Hobbs about how those events unfolded.  

*You can read the Sun Sentinel's full investigation  here

Bridget O'Brien
Bridget O'Brien produces  WLRN's The Florida Roundup as well as morning newscasts. A long-time public radio geek, she feels that audio journalism can take a story beyond text and allows listeners to truly connect through the power of voice. With a background in drama, she brings a theatrical element to everything she does. 
