Investigation Reveals 'What Went Wrong' In Response To Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting

Credit MADELINE FOX / WLRN NEWS Authorities evacuated several areas of the Fort Lauderdale Airport following the shooting.

Last January, gunman Esteban Santiago allegedly killed five and injured six at Fort Lauderdale International Airport. Even though it only took Broward Sheriff's deputies 90 seconds to detain Santiago, for the next 12 hours the airport was a scene of chaos, with false reports of gunshots, passengers stranded and authorities struggling to manage the crisis.

A recent Sun-Sentinel investigation found that the confusion that ensued the shooting may have been avoided, had there been additional security training for local law enforcement and airport staff. WLRN's Bridget O'Brien spoke with Reporter Stephen Hobbs about how those events unfolded.

*You can read the Sun Sentinel's full investigation here.

