Republican Senators Hope To Raise Marital Age

Florida would no longer issue marriage licenses to couples younger than 18 under bill filed Monday by Republican lawmakers.

Republican lawmakers want to raise the legal age for marriage to 18 following stories of an 11-year-old girl who was forced to marry her abuser.

Senate Rules Chairman Lizbeth Benacquisto of Fort Myers says she’s heard of parents forcing girls as young as 11 to marry the abusers who got them pregnant.

Florida law allows 16 and 17-year-olds to marry with parental consent and minors who have children or are pregnant can also be issued marriage licenses.

Senate Majority Leader Wilton Simpson of Trilby is a co-sponsor. The bill is filed for the next legislative session that begins in January.

