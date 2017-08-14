© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Republican Senators Hope To Raise Marital Age

WFSU | By Jim Ash
Published August 14, 2017 at 2:26 PM EDT
Republican lawmakers want to raise the legal age for marriage to 18 following stories of an 11-year-old girl who was forced to marry her abuser.
Republican lawmakers want to raise the legal age for marriage to 18 following stories of an 11-year-old girl who was forced to marry her abuser.

Florida would no longer issue marriage licenses to couples younger than 18 under bill filed Monday by Republican lawmakers.

Republican lawmakers want to raise the legal age for marriage to 18 following stories of an 11-year-old girl who was forced to marry her abuser.
Credit AOL.com
Republican lawmakers want to raise the legal age for marriage to 18 following stories of an 11-year-old girl who was forced to marry her abuser.

Senate Rules Chairman Lizbeth Benacquisto of Fort Myers says she’s heard of parents forcing girls as young as 11 to marry the abusers who got them pregnant.

Florida law allows 16 and 17-year-olds to marry with parental consent and minors who have children or are pregnant can also be issued marriage licenses.

Senate Majority Leader Wilton Simpson of Trilby is a co-sponsor. The bill is filed for the next legislative session that begins in January.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit .

Tags

Health News Floridamarital agesexual abuse
Jim Ash
Jim Ash is a reporter at WFSU-FM.  A Miami native, he is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years of experience, most of it in print.  He has been a member of the Florida Capital Press Corps since 1992.
See stories by Jim Ash
Related Content