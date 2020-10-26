-
A woman said to have been in a vegetative state for at least a decade at a private health care facility in Phoenix reportedly gave birth recently,…
-
Teaching teens what their peers are really up to is a new evidence-based way to promote less risky behavior around sex and alcohol.
-
In a small study of middle-aged women, a history of sexual assault and workplace harassment was linked to health problems like hypertension, sleeplessness and depression.
-
Florida Department of Health Secretary Celeste Philip issued an emergency order this week suspending the license of a Tallahassee therapist for alleged…
-
An administrative law judge Friday recommended that the state revoke the license of a Jupiter-based chiropractor accused of sexual…
-
Jacksonville sexual assault victims can soon go to a new location for forensic exams and other resources. It’s called the Sexual Assault Forensic Exam —...
-
On 100 acre stretch of land, seven houses sit in various stages of construction. The exposed, wooden beams are decorated with motivational quotes and...
-
Florida would no longer issue marriage licenses to couples younger than 18 under bill filed Monday by Republican lawmakers.
-
A new exhibit at the Jacksonville Library is designed to shine a light on an uncomfortable reality: the prevalence of sexual violence. “Survive to...
-
Doctors accused of sexual abuse are allowed to continue practicing medicine in Florida, the Palm Beach Post reports.Some are even allowed to keep their…