Bay County Adds First Ever Drug Recognition Expert

With medical marijuana legalization coming to fruition in Florida, driving under the influence may become something reaching beyond the realms of alcohol. To counter-act this measure, Bay County Sherriff’s Office has hired its first Drug Recognition Expert, or DRE.

Deputy Neil Rubel has been hired to be Bay County’s first “Drug Recognition Expert.” The 21 year veteran officer will be using his extensive experience with DUI Investigations to help Bay County Sheriffs identify people who may be under the influence of drugs.

DREs typically conduct their assessments in contained environments, such as jail facilities, intake centers, or other locations where impaired drivers are taken after their arrest. DREs make their decisions based on precise observations of the suspect’s appearance and behavior.

