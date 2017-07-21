District Grant Pays For Water System Updates In Greensboro

A small town in Gadsden County is touting the outcome of a grant to improve water quality.

Greensboro received the Water Supply Development grant from the Northwest Florida Water Management District.

The 222 thousand dollar grant paid for replacing and upgrading more than 4,000 feet of outdated water line.

District Governing Board member Marc Dunbar said the program is a great tool for small communities.

“We appreciate the opportunity to work with local governments to make a positive impact on these communities while also protecting our area’s precious natural resources.”

Construction for the project began earlier this spring and was completed last month. The project will improve water quality and water flow, and provide additional fire safety for residents.

