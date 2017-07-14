© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Affordable Care Act

Rubio Will Vote To Proceed With Obamacare Repeal Bill

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published July 14, 2017 at 8:50 AM EDT
Four years after Russian efforts to sow division in the U.S., Rubio warned: "I’m not sure that we’re any less vulnerable than we once were."
AP

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, pleased that his demands were met on crafting the bill to repeal Obamacare, said he was ready to announce his support for the Republican backed legislation, the Miami Herald reported.

“The sooner we get to the floor and start the debate on the floor in front of the American people, the better off it’s going to be for everyone,” the senator from Florida said.

Rubio’s list of demands included more Medicaid payments to Florida hospitals that serve a large number of low-income people, an option to choose catastrophic coverage plans with low monthly payments but high deductibles, and flexible Medicaid caps for public-health emergencies like Zika.

Tags

Affordable Care ActMarco RubioObamacare
Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
See stories by Health News Florida Staff
Related Content