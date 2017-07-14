Rubio Will Vote To Proceed With Obamacare Repeal Bill

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, pleased that his demands were met on crafting the bill to repeal Obamacare, said he was ready to announce his support for the Republican backed legislation, the Miami Herald reported.

“The sooner we get to the floor and start the debate on the floor in front of the American people, the better off it’s going to be for everyone,” the senator from Florida said.

Rubio’s list of demands included more Medicaid payments to Florida hospitals that serve a large number of low-income people, an option to choose catastrophic coverage plans with low monthly payments but high deductibles, and flexible Medicaid caps for public-health emergencies like Zika.